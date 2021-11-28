Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia assistant coach Omollo unfazed by thin squad vs Otoho d'Oyo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has insisted the failure to get several players in the squad ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup assignment away to Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday is not a worry for them.

The former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions had to travel with a squad of 16 players, but only 15 will be involved since Sydney Ochieng' is not available owing to a hamstring injury.

But that is not a worry for the ex-Kenya international, who is optimistic of getting a positive outcome away.

'We are prepared'

"This is a match we would have liked to have every good player to take part in, but it is not possible since they were not registered," Omollo told GOAL on Sunday from Congo.

"But having a limited number of players available for us is not an issue, it does not worry us that much. Simply because we are prepared well and those available players have the quality we need to get a positive outcome.

"Yes, it is a situation most teams will not love to be in especially in crucial matches, but we are hopeful no injury will come forth on the available players and we will get a win to be better placed for the second leg at home.

Friendly environment for Gor Mahia

The tactician has further commented on the pre-match preparations and other crucial factors, like the weather, ahead of the final preliminary round of Africa's second-tier continental competition.

"We were welcomed well by the hosts and even had a session on the same day [Friday]," Omollo continued.

"The environment is conducive for us; yes it is raining but it will not be a major concern because the pitch is artificial. So we are not expecting struggles in terms of ball control and such.

Article continues below

"The quality of the turf is good, and we have already had several sessions there. All I can say is that we are ready for the game, and our target, as usual, will be to get a win."

The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 EAT.