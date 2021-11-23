Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia assistant coach Omollo bullish ahead of Otoho d'Oyo game

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo is confident the team will have a good outing away to Otoho d'Oyo in the final Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round.





K'Ogalo have not enjoyed visits to Central Africa, with the recent clash there in the competition ending in a 2-1 loss against Daring Club Motema Pembe.

The East Africans had played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Nairobi on October 27, 2019 before falling away two weeks later to be eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

But the former Kenya international is optimistic it will be a different story on Sunday at Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville.





What did Omollo say?

"It is true the team has struggled in the past away to Congo but this time around it will be a different case," Omollo told GOAL.





"We have been working hard on rectifying where we had gone wrong in our initial visits and I am sure we have done so. The training sessions we had helped us prepare well for the match.





"And the good thing is that we have the videos of the team, we know how they play and what we are expecting from them. So it is not like we are going to play a team that we don't know."





Meanwhile, the club has already revealed the arrangements made to ensure everything is smooth ahead of the match this weekend.





"Ahead of our weekend's first leg Caf [Confederation Cup] match against Otoho d'Oyo in Congo," the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions communicated on their official social media platforms.









"An advance party, Secretary-General Sam Ocholla and Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda, left this [Tuesday] morning to Brazzaville to ensure all arrangements for the team's stay are in order.

"The team is set to fly out on Friday morning and to arrive by noon - the match will be played on Sunday, November 28."





The aggregate winner will advance to the group stage of the annual competition.