Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia advance as Al-Ahly Merowe fixture is cancelled

The Caf Confederation Cup first-round second leg between Gor Mahia and Sudan's Al-Ahly Merowe at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday has been cancelled.

In a letter signed by Emad Shenouda, Caf's manager of interclub competitions and obtained by Goal, Gor Mahia's opponents have withdrawn from the continental game.

"Reference the above-mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation have communicated the withdrawal of the club Ahly Merowe from the competition," read the letter.

"Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified for the additional preliminary round of the competition. The host federation is kindly requested to proceed with the payment of all financial dues to the officials.

"A detailed decision will be communicated to all concerned parties in due course."

K'Ogalo - who were hosted in Egypt by Al-Ahly in the first leg fixture on October 15, were enjoying a 3-1 advantage heading into the second leg.

Benson Omala, Samuel Onyango and Jules Ulimwengu were the scorers for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side who had been given a bye in the preliminary round.

Although Gor Mahia had revealed they had been given the green light to have up to 10,000 fans for the Al-Ahly Merowe game, the FKF, in response, stated on Saturday that they were waiting to get approval from both Caf and Fifa in order to allow the local giants have fans at the stadium.

This was the first season Gor Mahia were starting their continental campaign at the Confederation Cup stage since 2017 when they had been Champions League participants.

K'Ogalo had been representing Kenya in the continent's top tier after winning the Premier League titles in four consecutive seasons and after failing to advance further in the Champions League, they dropped to the Confederation Cup.

Mark Harrison's charges will now focus on their domestic games before they learn of the next opponents in the Confederation Cup.