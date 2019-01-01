Caf Confederation Cup: Selebwa on why Bandari can eliminate Horoya FC

The tactician believes the players are ready to get a result which will influence the Dockers' progression

Former Shabana FC tactician Gilbert Selebwa believes FC have a chance of eliminating Horoya AC from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Coastal based side will be playing the Guineans away in the first leg of the play-offs, hoping to get a favourable result ahead of the second leg to be played a week later in . The experienced tactician believes the Bernard Mwalala-led players are in high spirits and will deliver.

"Currently, Bandari are the most organized team in Kenya and have no financial woes," Selebwa told Goal on Thursday.

"As a player, having a settled mind is everything you need to perform. The players are motivated and want to make history by making it to the next round. We saw them grab a vital away goal in the 2-1 loss to Ben Guardane in the previous round to advance.

"Going to the game with a positive mentality will be key, and I believe Bandari have it at the moment," Selebwa added.

Playing the second leg at home is an advantage, according to the former AFC coach, and the Dockers will not let it slip.

"Bandari will try and get a positive result away knowing they are in a better position to finish it at home. It is an advantage when you play the final leg at home because you have maximum support to get the result you need to advance," Selebwa concluded.

This is the first time Bandari have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.