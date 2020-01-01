Caf Confederation Cup: FKF should consider sending Kakamega Homeboyz – Shitiabayi

The club’s CEO reveals to Goal they are more than ready to carry Kenya’s flag in the competition if given a chance

Kakamega have pleaded with Football Federation (FKF) to forward their name to Caf as Kenya’s representatives in the Confederation Cup.

On Tuesday, Confederation of African Football (Caf) released teams that have been cleared to play in the competition, but Kenya was missing because they could not give out a name as the FKF , whose winner goes for the competition, is yet to be played to the end.

This is because the domestic cup was halted in mid-March owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic alongside the Kenyan Premier League ( ), though FKF moved to declare table-toppers as champions and promoted Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

As it stands, Gor Mahia will participate in the Caf for the fourth season in a row, leaving Kenya without a team in the Confederation Cup.

It is the reason Homeboyz have now asked FKF to forward their name to Caf because they are currently second behind Gor Mahia in the league table and have the financial muscle to afford trips into Africa.

“If you look at the position we are currently sitting in the table, we are second and now if FKF still insists they don’t have a team to send to the Confederation Cup, Homeboyz is ready to take up the slot, instead, of the country missing out,” Homeboyz CEO Benard Shitiabayi told Goal on Wednesday.

“Homeboyz is even ready, more than any other team in the league comparing our financial status and our financial muscles which we have financial support from the County government of Kakamega and we have our own business mogul Cleophas Shimanyula, definitely the only team that can well fit in the competition is Homeboyz.

“We request FKF, they still have enough time to send a team and if they can listen to me as Homeboyz CEO, they should just borrow my idea and give the chance to Homeboyz, who are more than ready, instead, of Kenya missing out completely and throwing away the opportunity.”

represented Kenya in the last competition and were eliminated in the play-off stage after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Guinean outfit Horoya AC.