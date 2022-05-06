Caf Confederation Cup: Ex-Orlando Pirates star Segolela shares vital advice ahead of Al Ahli Tripoli clash

Former Orlando Pirates star Tlou Segolela has advised the players on how to deal with a possible intimidating environment during their Caf Confederation Cup semi-final first-leg game against Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday.

The retired winger said only mental strength will help the Soweto giants overcome intimidation, which could include the use of laser beams.

"The mental strength is key," said Segolela, as per Sowetan Live. "When things are not going your way, you have to work harder. Those kinds of situations bring the best out of players.

"With the lasers, it's intimidation. The bottom line is it's 11 vs 11 on the pitch. They have to be mentally strong because it gets tougher. Nothing has to change.

"They must believe in what they have been doing all along because that's got them to where they are now."

Segolela, who was part of the Pirates' double treble-winning side - between 2010 and 2012 - and the Bucs team which reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final, however, stated South African players often deal with intimidating situations easily.

"Playing away, under those intimidating situations, is often easy for South African players because you're free because they don't know much about your game," the 34-year-old, who is famously known as Reya Vaya, added.

"They have a mountain to climb. They have to make sure they leave everything on the field."

The former Platinum Stars midfielder expressed hope the Premier Soccer League side could go on and win the continental trophy despite their struggles back at home.

"They haven't had a good season [domestically], but that doesn't make them bad players," he concluded. "They are in the semifinals and have the chance to go home with silverware.

"Yes, it's the Confederation Cup. It's not a smaller tournament. Those teams are the best in their country. It's the only trophy they can win. They have to win it for the club, fans, and families."

The Sea Robbers will host the Libyan giants for the second-leg action on May 15.