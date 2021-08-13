Caf Confederation Cup Draw: Gor Mahia exempted as URA, Azam FC learn preliminary round rivals
Kenya's Gor Mahia have been exempted from the initial round of the 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup as they are among the top-ranked teams.
Gor Mahia, who are starting in the continent's second-tier for the first time in four years, will join the rest in the second round.
After winning the Premier League title since 2017, Gor Mahia have been starting in the Champions League before dropping to the Confederation Cup.
Editors' Picks
This time, they will wait to see who their second-round rival will be after a winner emerges from the Atlabara FC vs Al Ahly Merowe FC fixture.
Atlabara - who were part of the Cecafa Kagame Club Championship in Tanzania before they were eliminated, will face Merowe from their northern neighbour Sudan.
Meanwhile, Tanzania's Biashara United - led by Kenyan coach Francis Baraza - will face off with Djibouti's FC Dikhil.
URA FC of Uganda, after making technical changes recently, will begin their campaign with a game against Ethiopian Coffee FC.
RS Berkane of Morocco, Pyramids of Egypt, DR Congo's AS Vita Club and DC Motema Pembe, Cameroon's Coton Sport, Enyimba of Nigeria, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Al Masry of Egypt, Algeria's JS Saoura, and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, as well as Primeiro de Agosto of Angola, are the other top-ranked teams exempted from the initial round and will join the competition directly in the second round.
First Round Fixtures:
US Ben Guerdane vs AS Police Niger
ASFAR vs Buffles FC
Diambars FC vs Wakirya Athletic Club
AS Ashanti Golden Boys vs Bayelsa United
ASCK vs Asac Concorde
Azam FC vs Horseed Sports Club
URA FC vs Ethiopian Coffee FC
Atlabara Junior vs AL Ahly Merowe
Futuro Kings FC vs Marumo Gallants FC
AS Mangasports vs Orapa United
Bomamuru FC vs Diables Noirs
Red Arrows FC vs Young Buffaloes FC
Olympique De Missiri-Sima vs AS Kigali
Binga FC vs MC Breweries
Asfa Yennenga vs FC San Pedro
FC Dikhil vs Biashara United
Hay Alwady Nyala vs Ahly Tripoli
CFFA vs Kabwe Warriors
Mafunzo FC vs GD Interclube