Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has explained why the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side must up their game against Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Friday.

Gor Mahia are in Egypt to face their Caf Confederation Cup first round opponents and the tactician has pointed out reasons why his charges must be at their top level.

Difference in passing and tempo

"We need to up our game against Merowe because there is a difference in passing, control and tempo on these pitches in Egypt. We need to be sure of everything we do, including passes and shots. The concentration level of each player will be key in the match," Harrison is quoted by The Standard, as saying.

"To be fair, there are 17 of us here in Egypt. We have got to do a lot to get to the group stage. We have to do the job on Friday and get back to Nairobi with a result. It is very important we go back home on the front foot so that we can close out the game."

The coach had to travel with a limited squad as they could not sign any new players due to a Fifa ban in force. K'Ogalo have to pay their former coach Steven Polack and ex-winger Dickson Ambudo their dues first before they are allowed to participate in the transfer market.

Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, John Macharia, Jules Ulimwengu, Gad Mathews, Joachim Oluoch, Sydney Ochieng, Alpha Onyango, and Benson Omala are the players in the named squad who were part of the team that featured in the last continental game for K'Ogalo against Zambia's Napsa Stars.

Caleb Omondi, John Ochieng’, Victor Ayugi, Frank Odhiambo and John Nyawir are the new players who could feature in a continental game for the first time.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia and Tusker will be focusing on Caf games as the FKF Premier League resumes for matchday two actions from Friday to Sunday.

Gor Mahia squad in Egypt:

Gad Mathews, Caleb Omondi, Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, John Ochieng’, Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, John Nyawir.