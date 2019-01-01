Caf Confederation Cup: DC Motema Pembe 2-1 Gor Mahia (agg 3-2)

K'Ogalo have been bundled out of Africa's second-tier club competition after falling away in Sunday's playoff match

have been bundled out of Caf Confederation Cup after falling 2-1 away against DC Motema Pembe in a second leg playoff match.

The 18-time Kenyan champions came into the match needing a win or a high scoring draw to advance to the group stage of the competition after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Nairobi.

The Democratic Republic of Congo side needed a goalless draw or a win of any kind to advance, while a 1-1 score on the day would have brought about extra-time and possibly penalties

Despite the hosts shading the opening exchanges, it was K'Ogalo who managed to get on the score sheet after 15 minutes. The goal piled pressure on the home team and they increased their tempo in search of an equaliser.

Steven Polack's team put up a brave fight to defend the goal and attack in equal measure as they aimed at going into the half-time break with the advantage.

However, it was not to be as the resilient home team levelled matters in first-half stoppage time when Vinny Bongonga managed to drift behind the defenders before beating the custodian with his shot to ensure the two teams go to the break on level terms.

The aggregate was 2-2 and either team could have advanced to the group stage at this point.

K'Ogalo resorted to cautious play, trying to hit their visitors with counter-attacks from here on.

It turned out to be a costly tactic as Motema Pembe grew in confidence, attacking frequently amid cheers from the fans.

Finally, their efforts paid off in the 66th minute when Junior Kone fired home the winner.

DC Motema Pembe XI: Muko Barel, Mukoko Amalee, Kayembe I'm Dreaming, Ikoyo Ikoyo, Inonga Baka, Doxa Gikanji, Assumani Rachidi, Koné Junior, Musinga Kwamambu, Likuta William, Bongonga Vinny

Gor Mahia XI: David Mapigano, Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Tobia Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, Yikpe Gnamien