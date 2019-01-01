Caf Confederation Cup: Come and support Bandari, pleads captain Felly Mulumba

The Congolese defender pleads with fans to turn out in large numbers and support the Dockers on Saturday

FC center-back Felly Mulumba has urged Kenyans to turn up in numbers and support the club when they take on Shendi on Saturday.

The Dockers will be hosting the Sudanese side with the aim of getting a win at home to stand a chance of making it to the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Congolese import believes the support by the home crowd will boost the team's chances of advancing.

“First, this is a Kenyan team and we are playing at home, we request the fans to turn up in large numbers and support us,” Mulumba told Goal in an interview.

“We need the support, it will motivate the team and we will give everything on the pitch," Mulumba told Goal.

“We cannot afford to draw or lose, we are playing at home and all we need is a win, is what we are going for. The players are psyched up, preparations have been intense, and I am sure we will get positive result.”

Bandari won the right to represent the nation in the competition after winning the 2018/19 FKF .

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium from 4pm on Saturday.