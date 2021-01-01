Caf Confederation Cup: Can Gor Mahia overturn Napsa Stars defeat?

The Kenyan champions suffered a slim 1-0 defeat against the Pensioners but can they turn the game around in Lusaka?

A disjointed performance this weekend summed up Gor Mahia’s poor showing in continental assignments this campaign.

The Kenyan champions failed to capitalise on home advantage as they were humbled 1-0 by Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The team’s usual playing spirit was lacking, the defence were a shambles and the strikers never threatened to get a goal, it was just a dismal display from the team and they now face a tall order of progressing to the group stage of the competition.

When the Pensioners from Zambia snatched the late goal, four minutes to the final whistle courtesy of Daniel Akodo’s thunderbolt, the faces of the players told it all, they had squandered the best chance to set themselves up for the group-stage slot.

The players knew it will be a difficult task for them to get a good result away, considering their last away match in the Champions League, they shipped in six goals against Algerian giants CR Belouizdad, who later beat them 2-1 in Nairobi to progress 8-1 on aggregate.

Looking at Gor Mahia’s past record in the Caf competitions, they have always built their qualification passage, while playing at home...you remember them beating Egyptian giants Zamalek 4-2 at Kasarani Stadium?

Such are the kind of results; Gor have posted back home that have helped them to do well when they travel away, but can they turn it around this time?

Can Gor Mahia overturn the first-leg defeat?

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula believes it is the end of the road for the Kenyan giants.

“I don’t think they stand a chance of winning in Zambia,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday. “They had the best chance to pick an advantage heading into the return leg, but they squandered it, even a 0-0 draw could have been worse for them.

“Football is a game of chances, if you play against a very defensive team, you need to take your chances but again, Gor Mahia never looked like they wanted to score, they never threatened, they never attacked, it was like they were playing away from home.

“It will be difficult for them to make it to the group stage, I know anything can happen in football but remember they have not shown their intentions to go for a win, they should have done it at home first before thinking of winning away.”

Former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda is of the opinion that K’Ogalo can still eliminate Napsa Stars because they look beatable.

“They [Napsa Stars] are beatable,” Aduda told Goal. “The goal they conceded was from a defensive blunder when Gor Mahia defender failed to clear the ball properly.

“If you ask me, Napsa Stars are beatable, they don’t have anything superior that Gor Mahia doesn’t have, what Gor Mahia players need is to take their chances.”

For his part, ex-Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack, who left the team at the end of last season, believes they still stand a chance of reaching the group stage.

“It’s just the first half of the tie played, they still have 90 minutes to play again,” Polack told Goal from his base in England. “So they have to prepare well during the week and work on improving their game defensively and in the offence and also be mentally ready.

“Football is all about scoring goals and they are only one goal behind, so it’s not over yet, they still stand a good chance to make it through to the group stage.”

Are Gor Mahia fortunes dwindling by the day?

According to former Gor Mahia defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino, the quality of players at the club has reduced over the years and admits the Kenyan giants are a shadow of their old self and something urgent needs to be done to steady the sinking ship.

“The players we had during my time and the current ones are heaven and earth apart,” Owino, who won three league titles with Gor Mahia before moving Zambia’s Zesco United and now Napsa Stars said as quoted by The Star after the match. “The team assembled during our days had the capacity to beat any team in Africa.”

Owino, who played for the entire 90 minutes in the win against K’Ogalo, also believes it is time for Kenyan managers to invest heavily in clubs so they can perform well in continental football.

“There is no big difference between the two countries as far as football is concerned but Zambian clubs take football as a full-time job unlike here," he added.

His sentiments are echoed by former Gor Mahia keeper Mike Kisaghi who pointed a finger at the scouting department of the club, saying they had failed them big-time in recent years.

“If you look at the scouting of players in Gor Mahia for the past three seasons, it does not have any positive impact on the club’s results,” Kisaghi told Goal. “Most of the foreign players have failed to live up to their expectations, sometimes you even wonder why the club pays them when they cannot assist the team.

“For example, most of the new foreign players at Gor Mahia are not playing at all, they don’t even make the squad for matchday, so what was the essence of buying them? Why were they signed if they cannot play? Is it that they are not good enough? And if so, then why do we still have them earning salaries for work not done?”

Kisaghi continued: “It is high time the office looked at the transfer issue, we are either not getting it right or those involved are not serious with their work. We better keep local players and pay them well, maybe you can see better results.”

Article continues below

Sad as things stand, Gor Mahia are on the verge of being eliminated from the Caf competition, and are also struggling to win matches back home.

Will they have the capacity to win the away match and progress? Is this the year for Gor Mahia to relinquish the league title they have won for the last four seasons?

Soon the questions will be answered, as K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto and his men must beat the Pensioners on February 21 for them to progress to the lucrative next stage.