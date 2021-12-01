Caf Confederation Cup: Buoyant Matano names Tusker's travelling squad for CS Sfaxien showdown

Tusker's head coach, Robert Matano, has named a 19-man travelling squad for their Caf Confederation Cup return leg game against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on Sunday.

With Hillary Wandera out for up to three weeks due to a dislocated elbow, Matano is expected to have Kevin Monyi replace him in the starting XI.

Wandera was injured during the first-leg encounter at Nyayo Stadium and was treated on the pitch before he was rushed to Nairobi Hospital as his teammates drew 0-0 against their Tunisian rivals.

Matano's take

As Matano and his contingent head to the north, the coach is adamant that the game is still wide open despite the fact that they will be playing away from home.

"We did not win, they did not win and so the game is open," the Football Kenya Federation Premier League winning coach said, as quoted by the club's media department.

"We will go there and try to score a goal to win. I believe in myself and I believe in my team. I am a winner, and we will fight to win. We are going there to enjoy the game. The more we enjoy the game, the greater the possibility of scoring.

"When we score, they have to score twice, and once we get a goal, I believe it will make us more relaxed. I am confident that we can do well because I have seen how they play and I know they are beatable."

The Brewers dropped to the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated by Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the Champions League.

Should they progress, it would be the first time they have participated in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Their travelling squad includes experienced stars like Patrick Matasi, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Eugene Asike, Boniface Muchiri, and Shami Kibwana.

Tusker's travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Brian Bwire, and Emery Mvuyekure,

Defenders: Eugene Asike, Mbugua, Kalos Kirenge, Charles Momanyi, Daniel Sakari, and Kevin Monyi.

Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apolo Otieno, Teddy Osok, Clyde Senaji, and Boniface Muchiri.

Strikers: Deogratious Ojok, Ibrahim Joshua, and John Njuguna.