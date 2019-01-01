Caf Confederation Cup: Buildcon 0-1 Young Buffaloes - Debutants lose at home

Team Kopala have an uphill battle to survive if they are going to progress on the continent

Swaziland's Young Buffaloes defeated Buildicon 1-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg meeting at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Mpendulo Dlamini was Young Buffaloes' hero as he scored the only goal which separated the two sides before the second leg tie on August 23.

Buildcon did well to clear their lines in the third minute after Young Buffaloes' insistent attacks from the first whistle.

Biston Banda's creativity could have yielded an early goal for the hosts but the ball was cleared in the 10th minute for a throw-in that was not successful either.

Tanzanian forward Eliuter Mpepo won a free-kick for Buidlcon at the edge of the box but his own delivery was not as precise as the ball flew over the bar with Young Buffaloes goalkeeper unmoved.

A good combination between Ngosa Sunzu and Diego Apanane almost gave the Confederations Cup debutants a goal in the 20th minute but Benyamen Nenkavu could not connect to the final cross from Apanane while unmarked in Young Buffaloes' area.

A 31st-minute free-kick for the Ndola-based side was another better opportunity to score an opening goal. After Moses Phiri was brought down, Faustine Usengimana sized up the dead ball but hit the wall. Then Phiri's follow up shot went off target as the hosts became more comfortable in possession.

Buildcon were punished in the 42nd minute as Young Buffaloes took a surprising lead through Dlamini.

Mpepo had a perfect chance to equalize for his side in the 61st minute but his shot went wide as Buildcon kept searching for an otherwise elusive goal.

Another golden opportunity for the Zambian Super Division side beckoned in the 73rd minute when Chanda Mushili blasted wide with only the goalkeeper to beat. The two wasted chances summed up the evening for Buildcon.

Buildcon XI: Ngeleka Katembwe, Eric Owusu, Diego Apanane, Faustine Usengimana, David Nshimirimina, Ngosa Sunzu, Moses Phiri, Emmanuel Mwiinde, Biston Banda, Elueter Mwepo, Benyamen Nenkavu.

Subs: Eric Kabulo, Paul Banda, Kayembe Alidor, Lameck Silwaba, Isaac Shamujompa, Chanda Mushili.