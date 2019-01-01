Caf Confederation Cup: Bogere hat-trick enough to hand Proline FC the advantage

The Ugandan side will head into the return match with a huge advantage after winning easily at home

Ivan Bogere's hat-trick was enough to give Proline FC a 3-0 win against visitors Masters Security of Malawi in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Saturday.

The striker needed just 18 minutes to open the scoring at Lugogo Stadium. The attacker was kept quiet until a few minutes after the break when the defenders let him loose.

With about six minutes to go, the striker sealed the game with a well-taken goal to give his team a deserved advantage ahead of the second leg to be played in Malawi in two weeks.

The Ugandan side now needs a draw of any kind, or a loss of a lesser margin to advance to the next round where they will play the winner between Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) of , or Association Sportive de Kigali of Rwanda.

Proline are making their debut in the competition.