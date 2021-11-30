Caf Confederation Cup: Blow for Tusker as Wandera is ruled out ahead of CS Sfaxien date

Tusker FC left-back Hillary Wandera is set to be out of action for three weeks after dislocating his elbow on Sunday.

The defender was injured early in the first half in the first leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup assignment against CS Sfaxien at Nyayo Stadium and Kevin Monyi took his place.

The club has now given an update on the situation of the player who had to be rushed to the hospital after an initial first aid on the pitch.

Almost a month out

"The left-back suffered a dislocated elbow and was treated on the pitch before being taken to [a Nairobi hospital]," the club stated.

"He had an orthopaedic review on Monday and is booked for a follow-up review at the same hospital on December 6. He is advised to have a total medical rest for three weeks as we monitor his recovery and progress from home," Tusker's head of medical department Dr Wycliffe Makanga added.

It means the player will miss the second leg away in Tunisia on Sunday, December 5.

Asike believes Tusker were stronger

Meanwhile, the Brewers captain Eugene Asike believes the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions were a stronger team despite a goalless draw last weekend.

Jackson Macharia thought he had scored for the hosts only for the strike to be ruled out for handball.

"Stronger team on the day. Unlucky we couldn’t find the back of the net," the centre-back posted on his official social media account.

"A clean sheet and a lot of positives to take from the game. We go again in a week’s time in Tunis."

Article continues below

Stronger team on the day.Unlucky we couldn’t find the back of the net.A clean sheet and a lot of positives to take from the game.we go again in a week’s time in Tunis.#CAFCC pic.twitter.com/QCBULV2CCf — Eugene Asike (@eugeneasike) November 29, 2021

The aggregate winner will play in the group stage of the annual competition. This is after Tusker dropped out of the Caf Champions League when they lost to Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek.

The Robert Matano charges lost by a solitary goal at home before losing 4-0 away.