Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari will do good job vs US Ben Guerdane - Situma

The former Mathare United defender is confident the Dockers can advance after winning the first leg with a 2-0 margin

have a good of advancing into the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner James Situma believes.

Bandari will carry a two-goal advantage into the second leg clash against Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane on September 27, and Situma is confident the Kenyan side can advance if they play their cards wisely.

“Bandari have a huge advantage in as far as progress into the next phase is concerned," Situma told Goal.

“In the next match, I am pretty sure Ben Guerdane will be under more pressure than Bandari and it is upon them to utilise the situation and pull a positive outcome.”

Situma, who was captain of and when the clubs won the league trophies in 2009 and in 2016, respectively, explained what the Dockers need to do in the return match.

“Bandari need to remain tight at the back and keep the ball for as long as they can so as to deny Ben Guerdane an opportunity to launch attacks," added the retired defender.

“In this way, they are assured of less harm from their opponents.

“The more they keep a clean sheet the more Ben Guerdane will be frustrated.”

Situma also said past poor records of Kenyan teams whenever they play their North African counterparts may not play a huge role in deciding which team will advance.

“It is all about mentality because in a game you can win or lose before even stepping on the pitch but if one believes in himself knowing what he can offer then records mean nothing,” added Situma.

“Bandari need to remain positive and the fact they have played against Ben Guerdane should give them less worry.

“There is a big possibility Bandari will do a better job in the return match.”

The former Kenyan international also explained what it means for the country if and Bandari progress further in the continental competitions.

“So far so good, they are good to progress because they have quality,” Situma concluded.

“If Gor Mahia and Bandari have successful campaigns, it will mean Kenyan football is growing and there is quality in our football too.”