Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari to face Sudanese side Al Ahly Shandy

Bandari will be at home in a match expected to be played between August 9-11 before the away clash which will be played two weeks later in Sudan

champions FC will play Sudanese side Shandy in the preliminary first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Dockers will be playing against a side that has made nine appearances in the Confederations but have managed to qualify for the Group Stages just once.

Bandari last played in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2016, but could not eliminate FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo. The latter won 3-1 on aggregate and sent the Mombasa based side home.

The Bernard Mwalala-led side will be at home in the first leg that shall be played in August between the 9th-11th. The aggregate winner will play either US Ben of or Amarat of South Sudan.

The coastal-based side had a good 2018/19 season, finishing second in the Kenyan Premier League and going all the way to claim the Shield Cup.