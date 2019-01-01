Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari strikers to blame for draw – Bernard Mwalala

The Dockers coach vows to improve the team's striking force after a 0-0 draw at home against the Sudanese side

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has blamed the team’s striking force for the barren draw against Shendi of Sudan at Kasarani Stadium.

The Dockers were making a return to continental football after winning the FKF and coach Mwalala had stressed the importance of getting a convincing win, ahead of Saturday’s first leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The former tactician has bemoaned his side’s failure to use the many chances they created at home, but remains confident they can turn it around in the return leg set for Khartoum in a week’s time.

“We deserved better than a draw, we must ask ourselves why can’t we score goals,” Mwalala told Goal after the match.

“We had the same problem in Rwanda during the Cecafa Kagame Cup, playing very well, dominating proceedings but difficult in scoring goals. It happened again today [Saturday] so I am not sure why my strikers cannot find it right.

“If you look at the chances we missed, we did not deserve to, we at least deserved to get a win even if slim. I know our opponents are happy because they have managed a draw, but I will address the striking issue again before we head to Khartoum.”

Mwalala, meanwhile, is confident they can complicate matters for the home team if they score an away goal during the return leg.

“The only positive thing from the result at home we did not concede and we have an advantage of getting one goal when we play them away,” Mwalala continued.

A scoring draw for the Dockers away in Sudan, or a win of any kind will see them advance to the next round of the competition.