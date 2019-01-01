Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari set to miss three against Horoya AC

The Dockers suffered 4-2 loss in Guinea and will need to score at least two goals to advance

FC have been dealt a major blow ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup second leg playoff game against Horoya AC as three players have been ruled out owing to injuries.

Goalkeeper Michael Wanyika and forwards Yema Mwana and Daniel Guya have all been ruled out of the clash, after the Dockers fell 4-2 in Guinea in the first leg.

They need to win by at least two goals to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Head coach Bernard Mwalala is disappointed with the development but remains optimistic his charges can pull through.

"The absence of Wanyika, Mwana and Guya is a blow to us, they have been key players and it is a blow for us," Mwalala told Goal on Friday.

"I believe their replacements will do a good job because they are quality players as well. The competition in the team is high and I believe they will deliver against Horoya on Sunday."

The former Kenyan forward believes Bandari will re-write the history books by gracing the group stage of Africa's second-tier club competition.

"Players are psyched up, they have never reached this level and they are aiming at going a step better. We need two goals, and I am sure we will get them, I just ask the fans to turn up in large numbers and support us," Mwalala concluded.

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday from 15:00 local time.