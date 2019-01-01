Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari name squad to face Al Ahli Shendi

The Coastal-based side has unveiled a strong squad to face the Sudanese side in the first leg set for Kenya on Saturday

Coach Bernard Mwalala has named three new signings in squad which will face Al Ahli Shendi on Saturday.

The Kenyan side will be making a comeback into the continental scene after winning the FKF and have been drawn to face the Sudanese side in the preliminary round first leg battle of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Mwalala has named new signings Danson Chetambe, Alex Lughanje and Cliff Kasuti in the squad for the first leg tie. In the absence of keeper Farouk Shikalo, who signed for Yanga of , Mwalala has drafted two custodians in Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor.

The coach is looking forward to a good match on Saturday.

“We want to get a good win which we can take to Sudan,” Mwalala told Goal.

"Our main aim is to keep a clean sheet as giving them an away goal will prove difficult for us when we go for the return leg.”

Bandari squad; Goalkeepers: Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor.

Defenders: Brian Otieno, Dan Guya, Atariza Meja, Fred Nkata, Siraj Mohammed, Felly Mulumba and Moses Mudavadi.

Midfielders: Alex Lughanje, Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Wilberforce Lugogo, David King’atua, Cliff Kasuti, Abdallah Hassan, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha and Shaban Kenga.

Strikers; William Wadri, Yema Mwana and Wycliffe Ochomo.