Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari must start strongly against Al Ahli Shendi – Mwalala

The Dockers coach urges his side to go for a strong start when they host the Sudanese side in the first leg battle on Saturday

coach Bernard Mwalala has urged his charges to go for a convincing win when they take on Al Ahli Shendi on Saturday.

The Kenyan side will be making a comeback into the continental scene after winning the FKF and have been drawn to face the Sudanese side in the preliminary round first leg battle of the Caf Confederation Cup.

And with the away match coming after a fortnight, coach Mwalala believes a convincing result will be good for his side to take to the return leg set to be played in Khartoum.

“We have to win the match and not only win but also do it convincingly,” Mwalala told Goal in an interview after the team’s training session at Jamhuri training grounds.

“We have prepared very well for the match and I want my players to give me a strong response by putting up a strong display on Saturday. We don’t have any excuses as to why we cannot get the win we want at home.

“We pitched camp in for two weeks and it was good for the players, we also enjoyed a week rest after the end of last season, all this are positive factors for my side going into the match.”

Mwalala has named new signings Danson Chetambe, Alex Lughanje and Cliff Kasuti in the squad for the first leg tie.

The former coach has singled out praise for Chetambe whom the club signed from .

“I have watched him again and again since he arrived, and I must admit he [Chetambe] is a quality player, he has integrated very well with the squad,” Mwalala continued.

“I am also looking at how to balance the new signings and old players so we can be able to come up with a winning side. I am not done yet with signings, I want to add at least another keeper and also a defender to the side.”

Bandari lost their first choice keeper Farouk Shikalo to Yanga of and coach Mwalala has named two custodians - Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor – in the squad for Saturday’s big match.

Bandari squad; Goalkeepers: Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor.

Defenders: Brian Otieno, Dan Guya, Atariza Meja, Fred Nkata, Siraj Mohammed, Felly Mulumba and Moses Mudavadi.

Midfielders: Alex Lughanje, Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Wilberforce Lugogo, David King’atua, Cliff Kasuti, Abdallah Hassan, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha and Shaban Kenga.

Strikers; William Wadri, Yema Mwana and Wycliffe Ochomo.