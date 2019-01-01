Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari must be ruthless against Al Ahly Shendi – Bernard Mwalala

The Dockers coach wants his side to take their chances against the Sudanese side in the first leg battle at Kasarani on Saturday

coach Bernard Mwalala has urged his charges to capitalise on their opportunities when they take on Shendi in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Dockers will be making a comeback to the continental scene after winning the FKF and have been drawn to face the Sudanese side in the preliminary round of the competition with the first leg starting at home.

During their last appearance in the competition in 2016, the Dockers were eliminated by DR Congo side FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo after losing 3-1 on aggregate and Mwalala does not want to see the same result repeat itself this time around.

“We must be very sharp upfront and use the chances we will create,” Mwalala told Goal after the team’s training session ahead of the match set to be played at Kasarani Stadium.

“The more goals we score, the easier we prepare our route to the next stage. I don’t want to say our opponents are weak and will concede many goals, no, I just say if we use our chances well, we have a chance of getting a convincing result from the home game.

“Since our exit from Cecafa Kagame Cup where we failed to win a single match, we have been working on the striking force and I hope we have fixed the problem.

"What we need are goals and also try hard to be tight at the back so we don’t give them an away goal.”

Mwalala has also told his players to use the home ground advantage to the maximum.

“I don’t think we have any excuses, we have had the best preparations coming into this matches, we pitched a two-week camp in and it was very helpful,” Mwalala continued.

“I, therefore, don’t need to hear my players with excuses, we must do the job and we must enjoy playing at home, be calm and easy and do our work. Better finish the job at home because you don’t know how to beat them away.”

Bandari will miss the services of keeper Farouk Shikalo, who quit the club to sign for Yanga SC of .