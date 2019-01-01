Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC's plan worked against Horoya AC - Mwalala

The Dockers failed to write history in Africa after losing to the Guinean side in the return leg

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has insisted he was satisfied with the team’s achievements despite failing to make it into the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Dockers were taking part in the competition for only the second time, the first being in 2016 but this season, they managed to reach the knockout round where they exited the stage after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Guinean side Horoya AC.

Bandari had suffered a 4-2 defeat in the first leg played in Conakry and again lost 1-0 at home courtesy of Mandela Acansey's strike on Sunday.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Mwalala insists he will take the positives from the campaign adding his side should be praised for what they have achieved so far this season.

“We have exited the competition but one thing I want to state clearly is we performed superbly well to reach where we have reached,” Mwalala told Goal.

“I am very proud of my players; I am very happy they have shown Bandari is now a force to reckon with in Kenyan football. I am happy because we leave the competition with our heads held high.”

Asked what went wrong against Horoya in the return leg, Mwalala responded: “Football is a game of chances, if you create chances you must work very hard to use them.

“I had planned from the onset to attack [Horoya], a plan which worked very well but again when you create the chances you have to use them. We wasted many chances especially in the first half and it was not what I wanted.

“And when you miss the chances, you will definitely be punished, and that is exactly what happened, [Horoya] got their chance, they scored and the game was beyond us when they scored.

"I also believe my young strikers struggled upfront to get the goals but maybe next season, they will have matured enough and ready to take on the best in Africa.”

Having missed the Sh27million which comes with reaching the group stage of the competition, Bandari will now shift their focus to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and also defending the FKF .