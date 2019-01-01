Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC will go for away goals vs Horoya AC – Mwalala

The Dockers coach remains confident his side will put up a good show when they play in the first leg set for Conakry

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has stated he will be satisfied if his side grabs the away goal against Horoya AC in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Dockers have already landed in Guinea ahead of the match which will be played in Conakry.

The former coach told Goal before departing for Guinea he will be satisfied with any result, as long as they score away since they will be ready to finish the job at home when the two sides meet in the return leg two weeks later.

“My main target now is to make sure we get an away goal,” Mwalala told Goal.

“It will give us the confidence going into the return leg and I will strive to get that.”

Asked on whether he knows Horoya, Mwalala said: “I am watching some of their videos which I managed to get a few weeks ago. To be honest, they are a tough side but we must not be scared because we deserve to be in the play-off of the competition.

“We are not in the competition because of a fluke but because we deserve to be there and that is the reason I am confident we have the best chance to make it to the group stage for the time ever.”

Mwalala has, however, cautioned his players to be alert - mainly at the back - to avoid conceding goals.

“I have told my players to be very alert at the back and we must also move forward together since we must get goals,” Mwalala continued.

“It will be a tough game, playing away but I want my players to enjoy being at this stage of the competition for the first time. We must not put ourselves under pressure for nothing, they should enjoy themselves.”