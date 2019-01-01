Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC want to make history vs Horoya AC – Mulumba

FC captain Felly Mulumba says they will be fighting to write a new chapter in the history books when they face Horoya AC in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.

The Dockers are trailing in the fixture having lost 4-2 in the first leg played in Conakry, Guinea, but Mulumba says they are ready to make history by reaching the group stage of the competition.

“[Horoya] have about 17 players who play for Guinea national team and it means we are playing against the national team of Guinea,” Mulumba told Goal on Saturday.

“But if you look at the Bandari squad, 90 percent of our players have not played at this level.

“We have just started and it is the second time because the first time was in 2016 but if you compare the two teams, the history favours Horoya because they always feature in the Caf .

“It is the first time they are playing in the second competition [Confederation Cup] and it means we are fighting to make our own history against a team that has a rich history in the Caf competitions.

“We want to make history because I know we don’t have big names in the squad but we have young fighters who want to make history, I have a strong belief in them and I know if they say yes it is a yes and I know they will make it.

“We have always been starting at home and playing away and against Horoya we started away and got two goals, football nowadays doesn’t have home and away so we are very ready to do something and I am asking fans to turn out in large numbers and support us because the game will be free [no gate charges].”

Goalkeeper Michael Wanyika and winger Yema Mwana are doubtful for Bandari owing to injuries sustained in the first leg.

The winners on aggregate will secure a group stage ticket and a Sh27 million windfall that comes with qualification.