Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC only have one target in mind in Tunisia - Oburu

The Dockers will, however, travel to Tunisia to conclude the final round of qualification and see if they can achieve their target

FC are travelling to with one an aim of booking a slot in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament's group stage, the club's team manager Wilson Oburu has stated.

The Dockers will face US Ben Guerdane in the final round of qualifications with a 2-0 cushion which they got in the first leg in Nairobi and Oburu believes the players will deliver another positive result.

Should the Mombasa-based side progress, it would be their first participation in the Confederation Cup group stage.

“We are going to the North with just one target in mind; qualification into the group stage of this competition,” Oburu told Goal.

The retired goalkeeper is aware of Ben Guerdane's ability to overturn the first leg scoreline but at the same time hopes Bandari will protect their lead.

“We have got two goals initially at home and we also know they are capable of doing the same at their own turf but we will strive and see they do not match what we did in the first leg,” added the Kenyan Premier League ( ) winning goalkeeper.

“You know in football things happen fast and results change fast but we hope we will progress. The team is motivated and they know the kind of a duty lying ahead of us.”

Oburu also revealed Benjamin Mosha will miss the clash due to a minor injury as Bandari will travel with a contingent of 20 players.

“Mosha suffered a light hamstring injury and we have omitted him from the travelling squad. The injury is not very serious but his omission is a precaution as we do not want to take any risk as for now,” concluded the team manager.

Meanwhile, the Dockers will miss goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, Patrick Mugendi, Mohammed Katana and Sosthenes Idah as they have not been registered with Caf to feature in the competition.