Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC must find the right balance against US Ben Guerdane - Mulumba

The Dockers’ captain remains confident they will reach the group stages of the competition for the first time in their history

FC captain Felly Mulumba has stressed the need for his side to play as a unit when they face US Ben Guerdane in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Dockers are enjoying a 2-0 lead over the Tunisian side and only need to successfully navigate the tricky part of the fixture away from home.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Congolese import told Goal: “We know this fixture has got more to do with how we are going to defend away and play as a unit.

“We will be under pressure to close out the tie but our opponents will also be under pressure to score and get back in the game. So we have to balance our game to make sure we are not in trouble.

“We must defend well and also take our opportunities when they come.”

The Dockers coach Bernard Mwalala insists they will play a defensive game and at the same time attack for the away goal.

“We will defend as a team and attack them at the same time,” Mwalala told Goal.

“We have a very good advantage [2-0] going into the match but we must keep our heads cool and play our game. I know sometimes North African teams have their theatrics of even diving to get penalties. [This is the] reason I want my players to maintain the discipline.

“All I want is the discipline of my players to remain high throughout the match and then our strikers can do the job also, try to get the away goal and we will be in a position to qualify.”

The Dockers will miss the services of goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, Patrick Mugendi, Mohammed Katana and Sosthenes Idah as they have not been registered with Caf to feature in the competition.