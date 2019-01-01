Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC morale is high for US Ben Guerdane clash – Mwalala

The Dockers coach is in confident mood ahead of the clash against the visiting Tunisian side on Saturday

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has maintained they must get a convincing win against US Ben Guerdane in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Kenyan side will be the home team for the first leg fixture against the Tunisian outfit and Mwalala has stressed the importance of starting the tie on a high.

“We know what is at stake and we have been training hard to ensure this time around, we score as many goals as possible while at home to ensure we have an easy time in the return match away,” Mwalala told reporters.

“Morale is high in the camp, the players are ready both mentally and physically and we want to make sure we do not repeat the same mistakes we made against Shendi in the preliminary round.”

Mwalala also confirmed the team will welcome back forward Yema Mwama and speedy winger Abdallah Hassan for the clash.

“The return of Abdallah [Hassan] and [Yema] Mwama is a boost to the team because, with their set of skills, it will be easy to poach goals,” Mwalala continued.

“I have been reminding my players this competition is very important because scouts from most parts of the world come to watch the matches and they should display what they can offer in the biggest stage.”

The Dockers reached the second round after eliminating Al Ahly Shendi of Sudan on away goals in the preliminary round following a 1-1 draw in Sudan after a scoreless draw in Nairobi.

Their Tunisian opponents qualified for the next round after beating Amarat of Southern Sudan 5-1 at home and went ahead to hold their opponents to a barren draw in the return leg.