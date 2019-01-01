Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC have enough class and power to defeat Horoya AC – Mwalala

The Dockers coach maintains their tie is not over yet and they will do everything to get a good result and reach the group stage

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has reiterated his side have enough firepower to turn the tables around when they host Horoya AC in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.

The Kenyan side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Guinean side in the first leg played in Conakry on Sunday and will need to win by two clear goals to stand a chance of reaching the group stage for the first time in history.

In the first leg battle, veteran striker Aristide Bance scored a hat-trick in the first, 50th and 67th minute with Dramane Nikiema scoring the other goal for the Guinean team in the 16th minute.

Hassan Abdallah and Ugandan striker William Wardi scored a goal each in the 28th and 45th minute for the Dockers to put the tie at 2-2 at half-time.

The former coach now says the two goals they managed to score during the away fixture have boosted the team’s morale ahead of the return leg set for Kasarani Stadium.

“It will be an uphill battle, but we have the class and firepower to turn the tables around in our favor,” Mwalala is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

“We need to go for a quick two goals to ‘kill’ the match. We know our opponents’ danger men."

Mwalala also said Bandari are determined to book a place in the lucrative group stage of the prestigious continental club competition and this can come true by finishing the job at home.

Article continues below

“We need to be in top form and beat them [Horoya] convincingly and avoid conceding on home soil,” Mwalala continued.

“[Horoya] will come to to defend their win and will be under pressure. If we can score two goals away, it means we can score more at home. There is no need to panic. We are going to knock out these guys.”

Bandari and are Kenya’s representatives in the second-tier Caf club competition.