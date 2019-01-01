Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC eliminate Al Ahly Shendi

The Dockers put up a brave fight to secure a draw which is enough to send them to next stage of the competition

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have sealed their place in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup following a 1-1 away draw against Shendi.

An own goal from the hosts gave the Dockers a lead, but a slow start after the break led to the equaliser courtesy of Yasir Mozamil.

Following a barren draw in the first leg in two weeks ago, the Bernard Mwalala-led side had a daunting task of getting a favourable result away to guarantee their passage to the next round.

The hosts started the match on a higher note trying to get an early goal and put the visitors under pressure. Goalkeeper Michael Wanyika was forced into a fine save early on to keep his side in the game.

FULL TIME



Impossible is nothing

The boys have done it!

The flag of Kenya is the only one flying here in Sudan.

It ends full time

Ahly 1 v 1 Ban — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) August 23, 2019

With 15 minutes gone, the host's custodian had to be alert to deny Yema Mwana, who had been slipped in by Nicholas Meja.

However, nine minutes later, the unexpected happened. Hassan Abdallah received the ball in a great position and played it to Collins Agade, whose shot was helped into the net by a Shendi defender.

The Coastal-based side had chances to double their advantage but they failed to capitalise on them. Mwana was forced out with an injury after 37 minutes, and Wycliffe Ochomo took his place. It changed nothing as the sides went to a break with Bandari in the lead.

The visitors paid for their failure to finish off their chances immediately after the break. Mozamil was there to capitalise on a defensive mix-up to bring the teams level.

Bandari stayed put despite being under pressure by the hosts, and as time went by, they gained confidence as Shendi grew frustrated. Coach Mwalala was cautioned for his outbursts, protesting dangerous fouls by the host team.

Nevertheless, Bandari held on to advance to the next round following the away goal rule.

Bandari will now play the winner between US Ben of and Amarat of South Sudan in the next round.