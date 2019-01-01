Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC coach Mwalala wants his fans to support Gor Mahia

The Dockers coach thanks his fans for the support they accorded the team and urges Kenyans to rally behind K’Ogalo on Sunday

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and support the teams participating in Caf competitions.

The Dockers have already qualified for the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup after eliminating Shendi of Sudan on the away goal rule.

will also advance to the final round of the Caf if they register a victory against Aigle Noir of Burundi on Sunday.

In a press statement obtained by Goal, Mwalala admits it will be a big boost for if the two teams make it to the group stages of their two competitions.

“Kenyan teams reaching the group stage will be a huge boost to the football fraternity in Kenya. Deep in my heart, this Sunday I will support Gor Mahia and hope they qualify,” Mwalala said in a statement.

“We have to look at the bigger picture here and right now [this] is the success of Kenyan clubs. Patriotism is what will drive football to its next level of success, so let us do this together.”

The tactician has also thanked the fans for their massive support which he believes contributed to the team’s qualification to the next round.

“I am grateful for the fans back at home, the support and prayers have been amazing. Morale is a key element of success and I know that it came in abundance.

“We have done this for the fans back at home, and I urge the whole of Kenya to stand with Gor Mahia this Sunday!”

In the next stage, Bandari will play the winner between US Ben of and Amarat of South Sudan.