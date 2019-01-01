Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari FC are only halfway there against US Ben Guerdane – Mwalala

The Dockers coach is happy with the team’s display in the second half but warns the job is not done yet as they have 90 minutes to play

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has warned his charges against early celebrations despite picking up a 2-0 win against US Ben Guerdane in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Saturday.

The Dockers needed two second-half goals from Yema Mwana and Abdalla Hassan to secure a first-leg victory against their Tunisian opponents.

Though they seem to have the advantage going into the return leg set to be played in Tunis after a fortnight, coach Mwalala is not getting carried away.

“We cannot celebrate yet, I want my players to stay focused and forget about the win on Saturday,” Mwalala told Goal after the match.

“If you ask me, the game is now at the half-time break. We must stay focused and work on the best way to give them hell in the return leg.

“We will go there and try to defend the two goals and fight to score once to be sure of advancing to the next stage.”

Mwalala admitted his side struggled to break down the Tunisian side in the first half but their game improved in the second period thus the two vital goals.

“In the first half, we looked a bit flat and could not push them, we defended a lot and getting goals was a very big problem,” Mwalala continued.

“The display in the second half was far better, the boys gave their all and were impressive in every way. We now have a good result to take to but I am not celebrating yet, anything can happen in football, we still have another 90 minutes to play for.

“We will be playing away, in a very different atmosphere and teams from North Africa always have the support from the fans. I am hoping we will arrive in Tunisia earlier enough to prepare well.”

Bandari who eliminated Shendi from Sudan to reach the second round, are seeking to make it to the group stage of the competition for the first time in history.