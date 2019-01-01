Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari don't know Al-Ahly Shendi - Mulumba

The experienced defender hopes the Dockers preparations will help on Saturday, but he admits they've struggled to find videos of their opponents

captain Felly Mulumba is satisfied with the preparations they have had before facing Al-Ahly Shendi in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round.

The Sportpesa holders host the Sudanese side on Saturday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani and Mulumba believes the kind of preparations they have had will help the Dockers pick up a win.

Bandari were in for a week's pre-season training before they took part in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in July.

"We have had good preparations as we have been in camp for quite a long time. We ended the league and after just a week and a half, we resumed for pre-season which has been good so far," Mulumba told Goal.

The defender admits his side knows very little about Al-Ahly Shendi.

Article continues below

"We really do not understand our opponents because even video clips of them are entirely not available but what is important for now is a win at home. They do not know us and we don't know them which means we have no option at all but to go for a win at home," Mulumba added.

The former Posta and central defender has also admitted they will not blame fatigue in case results do not go their way.

"I don't think fatigue will affect us in the game because not every time we engage in intensive training sessions as sometimes we participate in light training and relax thereafter. We will not take fatigue as an excuse at all," the Congolese player concluded.