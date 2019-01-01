Caf Confederation Cup: Bandari 0-0 Al Ahly Shendi - Kasarani showdown ends in stalemate

The Dockers can progress ahead of the Sudanese side if they avoid defeat in the second leg, particularly with an away goal

's Caf Confederation Cup representatives have been held to a goalless draw by Shendi at Kasarani on Saturday.

Bandari started the match positively but Hassan Abdalla failed to connect to a Darius Msagha pass while inside the box in the 19th minute. Bandari started the build-up to the attack after Al Ahly Shendi failed to capitalize on their free-kick won and taken on the other end.

A third corner to the Sudanese side went to waste as Nicholas Meja cleared the ball before Fred Nkata took it and sent it to Msagha. The forward was unable to surge forward as he was brought down by Shendi's Mozamil Mohammed and Bandari's counter-attacking move was brought to an abrupt end with Mohammed lucky to avoid a booking in the 30th minute.

Bandari won the ball again at the edge of Al Ahly Shendi's box and Msagah's delivery was not as good as he anticipated. His shot went just off target as he aimed at the top left corner.

The visitors would have taken a lead in the 36th minute if Ahmed Khamis was clinical with his final touch inside the box. He was denied by Michael Wanyika in Bandari's goal.

Bernard Mwalala made a double change just as the second half started and brought in Benjamin Mosha in place of Darius Msagha who wasted two chances for the Dockers in the first half's early minutes. Wycliffe Ochomo then took Collins Agade's place on the field.

In the 53rd minute, Mwalala made his final change with Kenya international Abdalla surrendering his position to Shaban Kenga. For the last 20 minutes of the game, Bandari were unable to attack with the same tempo witnessed earlier. The visitors' movements were comfortably dealt with.

The return leg will be played on August 24 with Bandari facing a daunting task away from home. Nevertheless, the Dockers will be targeting better results especially after being eliminated in the first round of the tournament in 2016 when they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Saint Elloi Lupopo of DR Congo.

Bandari XI: Michael Wanyika, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Collins Agade, Hassan Abdalla, Danson Chetambe, Yema Mwana, Darius Msagha, William Wadri,

Subs: Mustapha Oduor, Dan Guya, Moses Mudavadi, Mohamed Siraj, Wilberforce Lugogo, Shaban Kenga, David King'atua, Benjamin Mosha, Wycliffe Ochomo.

Al Ahly Shendi XI: Awad Gafar, Salah Hussein, Eltayeb Abaker, Mohayad Ahmed, Galal Elmanzoul, Yasir Mohamed, Eid Mugada, Mohamed Humidan, Mogahid Hamid, Salah Ibrahim, Suliman Girfa,

Subs: Elsidding Mohamed, Ahmed Alhassan, Khidir Safour, Mojtaba Ahmed.