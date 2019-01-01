Caf Confederation Cup: Azam FC wasted many chances vs Fasil Kenema – Ndayigarije

Burundian coach insist his Tanzanian side should have won by a huge margin despite going through to the next stage

Azam FC head coach Etienne Ndayigarije believes his team could have scored more goals against Fasil Kenema in the Caf Confederation Cup match on Saturday.

After falling by a solitary goal in the first leg, the -based side won the second leg at home 3-1 to advance on a 3-2 aggregate score.

The Burundian coach has praised his strikers for doing the job accordingly to ensure the team makes it to the next stage.

“I am very happy with the performance of my striking force because they did their best to score three goals despite losing many chances,” Ndayigarije told Daily News.

“We thank God for the positive results, we saw the way Kenema played in the last game and came up with good plan to win the second leg.”

His counterpart from Kenema Sayoum Kedebe believes his team played well despite falling away.

“We played better than the first leg, but Azam put us under pressure especially in the first 20 minutes. We conceded two goals but we got one. I wish Azam good luck in the next round," Kedebe said.

Other Tanzanian representatives Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC, were eliminated by AS Kigali of Rwanda after falling 2-1 at home on Saturday.