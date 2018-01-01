Caf Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko-Kariobangi Sharks: Latest news from Kumasi

Goal brings the latest update on Saturday's continental inter-club showdown between the Ghanaian outfit and their Kenyan counterparts

Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks touched down in Accra on Thursday, leaving all set for Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Sharks are looking to upset the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi following a scoreless draw in the first leg of the first round fixture in Nairobi last Saturday.

Against Kotoko's threat to revenge "unfair treatment" received during their travel to Kenya, reception of Sharks in Ghana so far has looked peaceful, the team flown by a chartered flight straight to Kumasi upon their arrival in Accra.



Officials of our @CAF_Online CC tie against Kenya's Karionbangi Sharks have arrived in Ghana and are currently airborne to Kumasi. They are:

Centre Ref. Mashood SSali- (Uganda)

Asst 1. Lee Okello (Uganda)

Asst 2. Balikoowa Musa Ngobi (Uganda)

4th ref & MC are on their way. pic.twitter.com/AeaHit9sfk — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 19, 2018

Without a doubt, Kotoko are hoping to have a packed Baba Yara Stadium behind them to beat the Kenyans.

Gate fees announced for the encounter, though, looks to be countering the quest to have a filled-up stadium, with the "expensive" prices throwing up complaints from several quarters.

“The GH¢ 20 [€3.5], GH¢ 50 [€8.8], and GH¢ 80 [€14.1] we are charging are the least we are starting with. It will be increased as we progress in the competition and our cost increases," Kotoko chief executive officer George Amoako has explained.

“Our provisional budget for the first leg against Sharks stands at GH¢ 288, 443.00 [€50867.5], and the two legs in total will cost us GH¢ 417, 000 [€73538.9].

“With this figure hanging around our neck, we will need to charge these rates to cover part of the expenses.

“We want to go far in the competition, and so have put things in place to support the project. We must come out in our numbers and pay at the stadium to support the team if we want the project to be successful."

Last season, Kotoko were kicked out of the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.

