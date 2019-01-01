Caf Confederation Cup: Al-Hilal, Étoile Sportive du Sahel quarter final clash postponed

The political tension in Sudan forced the postponement of the crucial second leg tie

The Confederation of African football (Caf) has decided to postpone the Confederation Cup quarter-final return leg match between Al-Hilal and Étoile Sportive du Sahel due to political events in Sudan.

Al Hilal and 's were due for their second leg clash this weekend but the two teams will now have to wait for a new date to be announced by the continent’s football governing body.

Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December, and Omar Al-Bashir who has been in power for over 30 years is reported to have finally stepped down on Thursday.

Etoile won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1; thus making the second leg crucial for Al-Hilal to try to get back into it.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup are due to be played on the final weekend in April, so a rescheduled match has to be before then.

