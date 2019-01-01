Caf Confederation Cup: Al Ahly Shendi will attack Bandari – Mohammed Abdalla

The Sudanese side's coach vows to play an attacking game against the Dockers when they meet again in the return leg

Shendi coach Mohammed Abdalla has promised to attack FC when the two sides meet in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup qualifier.

The Sudanese side managed to restrict the Kenyan outfit to a 0-0 draw in the first leg played at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday, and Abdalla is confident they can finish the job at home if they improve offensively.

“If you ask me, the match is now a balanced affair going into the return leg,” Abdalla told Goal in an interview after the match.

“The 0-0 draw means any team can still make it to the next round but the team playing at home stands the best chance. We will be playing at home and I will work to improve our side offensively.

“We did not attack well in Nairobi, and our main aim now is to make sure we take the game to Bandari and score goals, we must also make sure we don’t give them the away goal.”

Article continues below

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala has also promised to work on his striking force before the return leg in Khartoum.

“It was not the result we wanted and at least a win could have been good for us. But we have the return leg to play for and we must be ready to attack them for goals,” Mwalala told Goal.

A scoring draw for the Dockers away in Sudan, or a win of any kind will see them advance to the next round of the competition, while the hosts need a victory to secure progression.