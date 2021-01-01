Caf Confederation Cup: How were Gor Mahia cleared if they vandalized Napsa dressing room? - Aduda

The Pensioners have accused K'Ogalo of skirmishes after elimination from the annual continental competition

Omondi Aduda has denied reports Gor Mahia players destroyed property in the dressing room in protest after their controversial exit from the Caf Confederation Cup against Napsa Stars.



A last-gasp penalty denied K'Ogalo passage to the group stage of the annual competition in favour of the debutants. It ensured the game ended 2-2 and the Pensioners sealed their place in the next phase 3-2 in aggregate.



Skirmishes were witnessed at the end of the game, and the East Africans were accused of vandalizing property later on.



"Were [those accusing K'Ogalo players] in the dressing rooms?," Aduda, who is the former Gor Mahia CEO, posed a question to Goal.



"The Match Commissioner asked in the presence of officials, 'who saw the away team vandalizing the dressing room as accused?' None answered. Maybe they destroyed the property after we had left and now want to falsely accuse Gor Mahia.



"Caf had a representative in that match. It is the Match Commissioner's report that will be used."



The experienced administrator, who was part of the K'Ogalo party in Zambia, went on to allege maybe it was a plot by the Pensioners.



"We have seen cases where the hosts beat people and accuse the visiting team," Aduda alleged.



"If property was destroyed, how was the team cleared to leave? Let them take responsibility; we do not know what they did after we left.



"Napsa were even told they should not blame Gor Mahia for the mess because the responsibility for the security is home team's. What did the police do? Why were they beating our players for instance?



"Gor Mahia left that country without any issue and it should be clear."



After making it to the next phase, the Pensioners are in a tough Group B alongside Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie of Algeria, and Coton Sport FC of Cameroon.



After their elimination from Caf competitions, Gor Mahia will now concentrate on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League hoping to successfully retain it and make a return to continental assignments next season.