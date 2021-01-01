Caf Confederation Cup: 'Gor Mahia never attacked referee - Aduda

The veteran administrator insists the home team failed to provide security and the East Africans are used as scapegoats

Former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has hit out at those pointing an accusing finger against the club for the skirmishes witnessed against Napsa on Sunday.

The teams met in the second leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup, which ended 2-2, and the Zambians advanced on a 3-2 aggregate thanks to the 1-0 win in the first leg.

However, it did not end well as there were ugly scenes witnessed after the game and some people blamed the Gor Mahia players.

"It is the responsibility of the home team to provide security for the away team and the match officials," Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

"Even the match commissioner said the same, it was the responsibility of the home team and it was a lapse on the side of Napsa. The blame clearly falls on Napsa, including the fans and the policemen who attacked our players. Let us stop being emotional here. What do the regulations say?

"Caf might act because people are being sensational, [Napsa] are doing that to protect themselves."

Aduda went on to allege K'Ogalo players were attacked and denied reports that the referee was attacked after awarding the Pensioners a last-gasp penalty, which ultimately sealed their place in the group stage of the competition.

"The police got in the field and the players went to ask the referee," the veteran administrator continued.

"What did he do? What were the police doing on the pitch? What does the rule say? Zone one is meant for the player, match officials, medics, and substitutes. The game is adjudged to have been finished when all those people allowed in zone one have left.

Article continues below

"Those police officers attacked even our players in the mixed zone. If the referee was being attacked, the photos should have shown the players beating the referee. If you look at the picture carefully, we have some police officers there.

"But these people think the players wanted to attack the referee. If they were to do so, it would have been when he gave out the penalty. Was the penalty not taken? Did the match not resume? Why should they wait and attack the referee after the game? What would have it changed?"

After elimination from Caf competitions, Gor Mahia will now concentrate on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League hoping to successfully retain it.