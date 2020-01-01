Caf CL: Gor Mahia will not focus on Tuyisenge alone during APR tie - Muguna

K’Ogalo are set to come face to face against their former dependable striker during the continental clash in Kigali and Nairobi

captain Kenneth Muguna has stated they will not focus on Jacques Tuyisenge alone during the Caf encounter against APR in Kigali on November 28.

The Kenyan champions will visit their Rwandan counterparts for a preliminary round clash and since Tuyisenge, who left Gor Mahia in 2019 has since joined APR, Muguna cautioned it would not be prudent to focus only one player even if he is the dangerous one.

“So far the preparations are good as the players and the coaches are equally doing a good job. I can only say the team is good to go,” Muguna told Final Whistle.

“We are taking the game with a positive mindset but it is not about playing against Tuyisenge because we will be playing against the whole APR, not just one player.

“There are some dangerous players in the team and that is enough reason to focus on all of them and not just one person.”

The Kenyan Premier League-winning midfielder also explained how they are ready to deal with the pressure that will come with the two-legged encounter.

“If we perform at the highest level individually and as a team, then I know we will come out with a good result,” Muguna added.

“There is always pressure in what you do and we expect it this time around. We have been dealing with it.

“To beat pressure, one must believe in what he or she is doing, believe on the teammates and the coach and his game plan and that is the only way to deal with pressure.”

Gor Mahia fans will not be in a position to offer their support for the team due to the ban on social gathering but Muguna has stated they are ready to fight for good results just for them.

“I think we will miss our fans because they have always been part of us,” he concluded.

“We are going to miss them big but I know they are always very passionate and I know they will support the team even at home just because of the love they have for us.

“We love the team also and we will make sure we fight and keep it where it belongs even if the fans are not going to be there.”