Caf CL: Ex-AFC Leopards’ Xavier points out Gor Mahia’s only worry ahead of APR tie

The Kenyan champions are expected to face the Rwandan side in the preliminary round of Africa’s clubs premier tournament

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has pointed out one major worry for ahead of the November 29 Caf encounter against APR of Rwanda.

Gor Mahia will face the Rwandan champions in the preliminary round of the tournament after their coach Roberto Oliveira was banned from the touchline due to a controversy surrounding his qualification process.

Xavier, though, believes the short time with the players the stand-in coach Sammy Omollo has had is the only worry for Gor Mahia.

“That [coaching transition] is not going to affect Gor Mahia much because I know Omollo has been in the system for a very long time,” Xavier told Goal.

“There is every reason they have chosen him over other coaches.

“For one, he understands the system and his experience will come in handy for Gor Mahia.

“I do not know how well they have prepared but I think knowing that they had such an assignment ahead meant they must plan accordingly.

“The only worry is maybe Omollo has not been with them throughout the preparation period and that could be the only challenge the coach himself and the team might be having.”

The former assistant head coach further stated the coaching transition to Omollo will be successful if the Brazilian has laid enough ground for success, since he was appointed as Steven Polack's successor in September.

“Transition will largely depend on the kind of ground Oliveira had laid down,” Xavier added.

“But because the assistant coach [Patrick Odhiambo] has been there, it means he will help the new coach just grasp what they have been up to with speed that is required.”

The former Ingwe star advised Omollo to stick with the strategy he would find Gor Mahia have laid down already in order to avoid creating confusion just days before the APR visit.

“If Omollo decides to come and make wholesale changes then effects that were seen at Harambee Stars after managerial changes might be seen at Gor Mahia,” he concluded.

“He will have to stick onto the initial plan that they had put in place to tackle APR.”

The 2020/21 season will be another opportunity for Gor Mahia to try and progress to the Champions League’s group stage for the first time.