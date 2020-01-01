Caf CL: Banned Oliveira named in Gor Mahia travelling team for APR tie

The Brazilian coach is not supposed to be on K’Ogalo’s bench since the African football governing body questioned his qualifications

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side have named their travelling party for the Caf tie against APR on Saturday.

Stand-in coach Sammy Omollo has named an 18-man squad that is set to face the Rwandan champions in the preliminary stage of the tournament. Omollo was appointed to stand-in for Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliveira who was banned due to a controversy regarding his coaching qualifications.

Oliveira has been included in the travelling contingent despite the ban. He is among other members of the technical bench that also include assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo and the team manager Jolawi Obondo.

More teams

Gad Mathews, Bertrand Konfor, Kelvin Wesonga, John Macharia and Tito Okello are the new signings who have been included in the squad.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

According to Kenneth Muguna, the players are ready for the away tie as he also stated their focus will not be on their former teammate Jacques Tuyisenge.

“So far the preparations are good as the players and the coaches are equally doing a good job. I can only say the team is good to go,” the Green Army captain said in an early interview.

“We are taking the game with a positive mindset but it is not about playing against Tuyisenge because we will be playing against the whole APR, not just one player.

“There are some dangerous players in the team and that is enough reason to focus on all of them and not just one person.”

The Premier League-winning captain also advised on how they can fight and ensure they win away from home.

“If we perform at the highest level individually and as a team, then I know we will come out with a good result,” Muguna added.

“There is always pressure in what you do and we expect it this time around. We have been dealing with it.

“To beat pressure, one must believe in what he or she is doing, believe on the teammates and the coach and his game plan and that is the only way to deal with pressure.”

Travelling Players: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga,

Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna,

Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

Article continues below

Technical Bench: Roberto Oliveira – Coach, Samuel Omollo – Coach, Patrick Odhiambo – Assistant Coach, Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager, Willis Ochieng’- Goalkeeper’s coach, Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor, Victor Otieno – Logistics.

Official: Dolfina Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia are expected to jet out aboard Rwanda Air on Friday morning.