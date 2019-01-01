Caf Champions League: Zesco United used their chances to punish Yanga SC – Zahera

The Congolese coach has admitted his side should have done better especially in the second half of their battle in Zambia

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has admitted his side was poor in the second half of their Caf match against Zesco United.

The Tanzanian side missed the chance to progress into the group stage of the continent’s top club competition after a 2-1 defeat by Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia which turned out to be a 3-2 aggregate defeat for the Jangwani Street-based side.

However, speaking after the match, coach Mwinyi says his side was punished in the second half after they failed to defend and control proceedings of the return leg tie.

“[Zesco United] simply used well the chances they created to source for the two goals which emerged them the winners,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“In the second half, we were a bit weak on the ball as we easily gave it away thereby attracting more pressure towards our territory unlike in the first half where the chemistry worked pretty well.

“We should have kept our style of play into the second half because in the first period, we gave them trouble and they could not find a ball on target.”

After losing to Zesco United, Yanga will now drop into the Caf Confederation Cup and will be the only side to fly ’s flag in continental competitions following the exit of Azam FC who lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe’s Triangle FC on Saturday.

Azam lost the first leg battle 1-0 at their Azam Complex Stadium and their opponents have advanced thanks to a 2-0 aggregate win.