Caf Champions League: Zesco United to treat every match like final - Lwandamina

The coach led his Zambian side to a first-leg victory in the continental competition in Swaziland on August 10

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina regards every Caf match as a final after his side claimed a 2-0 win over Green Mamba of Swaziland.

Saturday's match saw new striker Umaru Kasumba open his goal account at Zesco United with the other goal coming from John Chingandu. Lwandamina was leading his club to a first competitive tie before the FAZ Super Division 2019/20 season kicks-off on August 31.

“I told you [reporters] it would be a tough game because, for us, it is just our third week of our pre-season, so this game was part of our pre-season because in football there are no short cuts,” Lwandamina is quoted as saying by Lusakatimes.com.

The former Yanga SC coach, however, has warned of laxity as Zesco United strive to reach Champions League group stage for a fifth consecutive time.

“Every game you play in a cup tournament is a final because, on that particular day, there must be a team that drops out. I know it is a two-legged game, but as I said when we came here (Swaziland) that we will try and collect a point and then finish it off when we go back to Zambia," Lwandamina added.

He also praised their preliminary round opponents but hopes Zesco United will book their place in the next phase of the competition.

“They (Green Mamba) are a good side, they were able to knock the ball around, they had the endurance, and they saw it all in the 90 minutes and were coming at us and they didn’t falter," explained the tactician.

“But having won the game, and like I said it is part of the pre-season, we will continue with the pre-season but with the view, we have to qualify to the next round.”