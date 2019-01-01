Caf Champions League: Yanga SC will score away goals – Mwinyi Zahera

The tactician remains adamant they will get a good result away from home after the 1-1 draw in the first leg

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera is confident his charges will do enough to advance when they play Township Rollers in the second leg of their Caf qualifier.

The Tanzanian outfit missed the opportunity of utilising home ground advantage by drawing 1-1 in the first leg at the weekend, casting doubt into their ability to make it to the next stage.

However, the tactician is not worried by the outcome of the first leg, and believes it will be a different game when the two sides meet in the return fixture in Botswana.

“There is nothing we have lost despite drawing at home, we have the ability of getting results we need to advance to the next round of the competition,” Zahera told reporters after the match in .

Article continues below

“If they scored away, why can't we do the same when we meet them? I am confident we will score a goal or two away.

“Actually, despite drawing against them at home, we played well especially in the second half when we started building from the back. Transition missed in the first half and we gave them an opportunity to get a goal.”

Yanga needs a high scoring draw or a win of any kind to advance to the next round of the competition.