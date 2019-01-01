Caf Champions League: Yanga SC to face Zesco United without three new signings

The new players will have to wait longer in order to feature for the Tanzanian giants in the continental showpiece

Yanga SC will face Zesco United in the Caf first-round match without their three new players.

The club's chairman Mshindo Msolla revealed on Friday the Tanzanian side will still be without their new signings Farouk Shikalo, Suleyman Mustafa and David Molinga owing to late registrations with Caf.

Mustafa joined Yanga from Aigle Noir of Burundi, Shikalo was signed from Kenyan side FC and Molinga arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo's FC Lupopo.

“According to the directives we have received from Caf, the three players will be featured in the group stage of the competitions if we manage to see off Zesco United,” Msolla told Daily News.

The chairman added the club has taken measures to ensure both players and their coaches have been motivated and prepared enough for the match set to be played on September 14 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The return leg is expected to be played on September 27.

“We have provided them [players and coaches] with the sort of training they wanted and the friendly matches they requested,” Msolla continued.

“Moreover, we have established a new system where players are given allowances every week as one way to motivate them.”

The Mainland league giants are expected to miss Issa Bigirimana who was injured against Township Rollers in the second leg tie of the preliminary stage where Yanga managed a 1-0 victory to advance.