Caf Champions League: Yanga SC stun Township Rollers to progress

The Tanzanian giants have sailed to the next round of the competition after picking up a crucial away win on Saturday

Yanga SC have advanced to the next round of the Caf after defeating Township Rollers of Botswana 1-0 on Saturday.

A 42nd-minute strike by Juma Balinya was all the East African team needed to down the hard-fighting Rollers in their own backyard and proceed to the next round on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the advantage was with the Botswana side as they needed a barren draw to advance.

For Yanga, they had to score to revive any hopes of making it past the preliminary first round.

Despite an entertaining first half, neither of the two sides could get a goal, but it was the visitors who were under pressure to get a goal. For the home team, composure and calmness were evident from their display.

It all looked perfect for Rollers until the 42nd minute when they conceded a free-kick at the edge of the 18-yard area. Balinya took it and expertly directed the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net to give a few away fans a sigh of relief.

Rollers had to get a leveller and force the game into extra time and maybe penalties or risk going out early. In the 57th minute, Motsholetsi almost made it 1-1 with his good run, but indecisiveness cost him at the end.

The hosts got a perfect chance in the 63rd minute when they won a penalty. However, a tame Segolame Boy's effort was saved by Metacha Mhata. Moments later, the custodian once again made a fantastic save to deny Galabgwe Moyana from about 12-yards.

Yanga will now play the aggregate winner between Zesco United of Zambia, who advanced to the next round after beating Green Mamba 3-0 on aggregate.