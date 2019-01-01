Caf Champions League: Yanga SC players failed to prove themselves - coach Zahera

The coach was left in shock as the Tanzanian giants were upset in a friendly match meant to prepare for their Caf assignment

Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera is not amused by his players' display in the 2-0 defeat to Polisi FC in a friendly game played on Friday.

The minnows put in an impressive performance against the Caf side and were rewarded with goals from Marcel Kaheza and Ditram Nchimbi.

The tactician insists the players have to give their best and prove they can play for the team.

“It will certainly be difficult for some players to break into the first 11 team. I'm not pleased with the performance," Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

"Players should learn to take their chances whenever they are given a chance to play. It is unfortunate the players failed to show their quality.”

The Tanzania giants are preparing for the second leg of their game against Botswana's Township Rollers who held them to a 1-1 draw in the first leg staged at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam about a week ago.

Yanga have to win by any margin or earn a high scoring draw to advance to the next stage.