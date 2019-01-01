Caf Champions League: Yanga SC must win the battle against Zesco United - Salum

The midfielder says the Tanzanian giants have no other option but to emerge victorious against the Zambian league champions

Yanga SC will approach the Caf match against Zesco United like a battle, midfielder Feisal Salum has declared.

The Tanzanian representatives are in Ndola, Zambia all ready for the return match on Saturday and Salum has revealed there is very high confidence in the camp.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture on September 14 in Dar es Salaam which means the Citizens will need a win or a high-scoring draw to advance to the group stage.

“It is like Yanga are in a battle where we represent and hopefully, we shall post a good result for the nation," Salum told Mwanaspoti.

“We will get into the pitch feeling energized and getting a win is must regardless of how good our opponents will be.

“Zesco came for a good result in Tanzania and we will do the same; go to Zambia and look for the better result too at their own turf.”

The midfielder believes their opponents would be under more pressure at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and this, he says, presents Yanga with the best opportunity to grab a win.

“It is going to be a very tough match but for sure they [Zesco United] will be under pressure than us because they would want to show their fans how better they are than Yanga,” he concluded.

Yanga SC are the only Tanzanian side remaining in the Champions League competition after their local arch-rivals Simba SC were knocked out by UD Songo of Mozambique in the initial preliminary round of qualification.